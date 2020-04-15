|
James "Shamus" Lahey, 77, a longtime resident of Clarks Summit, died on Saturday at home. He was the husband of Ellen (Clark) Lahey to whom he was married since Aug. 27, 1977.
Born Aug. 12, 1942, in Scranton, Shamus was the son of the late Gerald and Margarite (Murphy) Lahey. He graduated in 1960 from Scranton Technical High School.
Shamus was a jack of all trades. Throughout his life, he owned and operated car lots, taverns and restaurants. He was very involved at Emanon Country Club, where he was a member for many years and worked in the pro shop.
In addition to his loving wife, he is also survived by three sons, James and wife, Dee, of Dalton, Patrick of Pittsburgh, and Sean and wife, Kim Pambianco, of Gibsonia; a daughter, Barbara (Kenny) Wilson of Mount Pocono; and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kerrigan and Sean Wilson, and Lucia and Bode Pambianco. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Geri Coleman.
The family truly appreciates the love and support from all of their friends and family. In order to celebrate Shamus's life and keep all those he valued so much safe, a private graveside service will be held, at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Shamus's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020