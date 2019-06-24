James Louis Nese, 66, of Old Forge, died Friday at Moses Taylor Hospital. His wife is the former Linda Howath. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in November.



Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Lucio and Ann Siconolfi Nese. He was a 1970 graduate of Old Forge High School, a member of St. Mary's Church, Old Forge, past president of the Taylor Little League and was a former member of Taylor Hose Company 1. Before retirement, he worked at Superior Door & Sash Co., Scranton, and worked as the dietary supervisor at Clarks Summit State Hospital.



Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father and papa who loved his family dearly and was always available to help any of them.



Also surviving are two sons, Jason, Old Forge; and James and wife, Christin, Dover, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Gavin, Emma Rose and Marissa; three aunts, Greta Pintha, Sylvia Vilchock; and Nancy Domiano and husband, Fred; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Abplanalp; and a brother, Michael Nese.



The family would like to thank Dr. Darlene Dunay, Dr. John Prior and Dr. Roger Getts for the great care they gave Jim.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary's Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be held at Old Forge Cemetery.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2019