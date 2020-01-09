|
James M. Bailey Jr. of Dunmore died Tuesday at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Daytona, Fla., he was the son of Mary Kersey Bailey and the late James Bailey Sr. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Before his illness, he was employed by Americold Logistics. He earned his associate degree in graphic design at Devry University. He was a great, loving father to his children and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are son, Adam Bailey, United Kingdom; daughter, Erin Krynick, Scranton; son-in-law, Jeffrey Krynick; granddaughter, Hailey Krynick; companion, Alberta Dunkle; and brothers, Timothy, Florida; Steve and wife, Cathy, Dickson City; Kevan, Scott Twp.; Rick, Virginia; and Sean, New York.
Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects Monday from 5 until service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020