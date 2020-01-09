Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Bailey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Bailey Jr. Obituary
James M. Bailey Jr. of Dunmore died Tuesday at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Daytona, Fla., he was the son of Mary Kersey Bailey and the late James Bailey Sr. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Before his illness, he was employed by Americold Logistics. He earned his associate degree in graphic design at Devry University. He was a great, loving father to his children and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Also surviving are son, Adam Bailey, United Kingdom; daughter, Erin Krynick, Scranton; son-in-law, Jeffrey Krynick; granddaughter, Hailey Krynick; companion, Alberta Dunkle; and brothers, Timothy, Florida; Steve and wife, Cathy, Dickson City; Kevan, Scott Twp.; Rick, Virginia; and Sean, New York.

Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects Monday from 5 until service time.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -