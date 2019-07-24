|
|
James M. Borowski, 69, of Peckville, died Saturday morning at Allied Hospice Facility.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Frank and Antoinette DiPasquale Borowski, he attended Jessup High School and worked in construction until his retirement.
He was a kind and loving son, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are a brother, Edward Borowski and wife, Diane, Archbald; a sister, Joyce McDonaugh and husband, James, Macungie; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Egelisa and Frances Blosser; and his companion, Joanne Larioni Carter.
There will be a blessing service Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 24, 2019