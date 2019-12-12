|
James M. Higgins, 73, of Dunmore, died Tuesday night, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Clare Foley, to whom he was married for 49 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Martin and Mary Fahey Higgins, he was a graduate of St. Paul's High School class of 1963 and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore. Before retirement, he had been employed by The Scranton Times for more than 40 years.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose greatest passion was spending time with his family. James loved sports, especially baseball and watching the L.A. Dodgers, and was a huge Dunmore Bucks fan. He had been very active in coaching his kids at Dunmore Little League and Biddy Basketball. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Shannon Hopkins and husband, Brad, of Clarks Summit; Jamie Higgins and wife, Michelle, of Jessup; Dan Higgins, of Dunmore; and Tim Higgins and wife, Cheryl, of Avoca; grandchildren, Michael and Drew, of Jessup; and Timmy, Brennan, Colin and Bodie, of Avoca; his sisters, Sally Mastri and husband, Tom, of Elmhurst; and Mary Gilhooley and husband, Jim, of Dunmore; as well as several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for the kindness and compassion they had demonstrated in caring for James the last two months.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in James' name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019