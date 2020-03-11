|
|
James M. Ritko, 78, of Lake Ariel, completed his life journey Sunday, March 8, at Allied Services Hospice Unit, Scranton.
Jim was born in Dickson City on Oct. 23, 1941, son of the late Andrew and Mary Pruzinsky Ritko. He was formerly married to Josephine Ritko; they had been married for 20 years. He attended Archbald High School and retired as a diesel mechanic from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Jim was an exceptional son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He was kind, generous and selfless. He loved sitting on his porch looking at the lake and wildlife, watching old Western movies, spending time doing projects around the house, and working on cars with his children and friends. Planting his vegetable garden and fruit trees was one of the things he enjoyed looking forward to every spring.
With a passion for the outdoors, Jim was a member of the Mr. Sportsman's Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his fellow club members. Trips to Canada and deep sea fishing were some of his favorite getaways. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, whether it be playing, teaching them to hunt, fish or build something with tools. He will be forever missed by all.
The family would like to thank the exceptional care given by Dr. Emma Rubin and the staff of Lackawanna Medical Group, and by both Allied In-Home Hospice Care staff and by Dr. Will Speicher and the staff at Allied Services Hospice Care Unit. Words cannot describe the remarkable care, compassion and dedication provided during this difficult time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John J. Ritko; and niece, Lori A. Ritko.
He is survived by a son, James T. Ritko and Sue Burman, Peckville; two daughters, Kimberly Borsdam and Lou Tempesta, Peckville; and Cindy Ritko and Jesse Baum, Taylor; eight grandchildren, Justin, Megan, James, Kyle, Breighan, Caitlin, Andrew and Ayden. Also surviving are his brother, Thomas Ritko and wife, Marion, Archbald; a nephew, Thomas Ritko, Harrisburg; and great-nephew, Patrick Jeffers, Archbald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, Pa.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 to 10. In lieu of flowers, the family requests in exchange to provide a random act of kindness to someone in need.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020