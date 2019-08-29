|
James M. Thiel, 70, of Whitehall and formerly of Scranton and Telford for 25 years, entered eternal rest on Monday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, with his wife, Sandra Roberts Thiel, by his side. Together, they had celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James and Reine Depew Thiel and was a 1967 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Prior to his retirement, Jim worked for Benco Dental, Wilkes-Barre, for 32 years, where he was a master technician for dental equipment. Jim was a man with great artistic and mechanical abilities, including woodworking, inventing, drawing and painting. He adored his daughters and his granddaughter was the sunshine of his life. In his past, he liked to spend time gardening and working outdoors. He will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor.
The Thiel family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the third-floor staff of the veterans center for the compassion they have shown them and Jim during his illness.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Thiel and husband, Ryan VanHorn, Allentown; and Elizabeth Thiel and husband, Brandon Locke, Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Charlotte VanHorn, whom he cherished, and another grandchild on the way; three sisters, Patricia Stout and husband, Carl, Lake Ariel; Michele Padrusnak and husband, Steve, Scranton; and Jacqueline Koch, Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna; and an infant brother, Michael.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral, which will begin Saturday at noon in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with a service by the Rev. Alexi Kaluzhni. Interment with military honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call Saturday 10 a.m. until noon. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019