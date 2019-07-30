|
|
James Manning, North Abington Twp., died Sunday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. His widow is Marie Cino Manning. The couple was married 45 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Kenneth Edward and Louise Miller Manning. Before his retirement, he worked for Roadway, where he safely drove more than five million miles. Before becoming a self-employed truck driver, he worked on the family farm. James was a member of St. John Vianney Church.
Jim loved to farm and share the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He enjoyed sports with his kids, watching them play and coach basketball. He was extremely generous with a big heart. Jim will be missed by all.
Also surviving are two sons, James Manning and his fiancée, Jamie Zellers, Easton; and Michael Manning and his wife, Brooke, Dublin, Calif.; daughter, Theresa Nace, Wyomissing; brothers, Paul, North Abington Twp.; and Robert, Montrose; sisters, Alice Kuchner, Ohio; Elizabeth Ellenburg, Napa, Calif.; Carol Zick, Kingsley; and Anne Manning, Baylor's Lake; three grandchildren, Michael, Chase and Jett; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Manning; brother, John Manning; and sister, Irene Basalyga.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude for the care given to Jim by Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., by the Rev. Kirwin.
Friends may call Friday from 9 until the time of Mass at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019