|
|
James "Scoots" Marcinkus, 66, of Rockledge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27. He was the beloved husband of the former Kathleen Hall. The couple had been married for 41 years.
Born in Carbondale on April 6, 1953, he was the son of the late James and Mary Casmer Marcinkus. Jim graduated from Forest City Regional High School and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was employed by the Defense Department for 32 years as a fleet outfitting division director. Jim was an avid fisherman, golfer, and enjoyed crossword puzzles. He always rooted for the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers, but his favorite team was the New York Giants. He was a loving father and a devoted Pop Pop. Jim was also a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Rockledge, and the Northeast Philadelphia Lions Club, and will be greatly missed by those communities.
Also surviving are two sons, James Marcinkus and wife, Jessica; Steven Marcinkus and wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren, Steven, Giavanna and Cali; and a sister, Mary Ann Curtis.
The funeral will be Saturday in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, with a blessing service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday morning from 9 to 10. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be directed to Northeast Philadelphia Lions Club. For directions or to leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020