Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
James (Jimmy) Melnick


1941 - 2020
James (Jimmy) Melnick Obituary
James (Jimmy) Melnick, 78, of Scranton, passed away Saturday at Allied Hospice of Scranton after an illness.

Born July 25, 1941, son of the late Peter Sr. and Sophie Banas Melnick, he was raised in Eynon.

Jimmy lived a full life after returning to his Scranton community in 1982. He fully embraced his retirement years and will be most often remembered for sitting on his porch swing at his West Scranton home. He was the most gentle, lovable soul you would ever find. He loved all of those involved in his care and they loved him back.

Jimmy was a survivor: from a very early age until his last days, he overcame obstacles at every turn. He'll certainly be missed by his loved ones.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Connie Melnick, Scranton; nieces, nephews and an extended family from the Arc of NEPA.

The last of nine siblings, he was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Krutulis, Irene Barkowski, Rosemary Urda and Julia Titanski; and brothers, Thomas, Joseph, John and Peter Melnick.

Private services with burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow will be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick's Parish pastor.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's name to the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020
