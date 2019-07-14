James N. Sylvester, 79, of Port Orange, Fla., entered eternal rest on Monday, July 8, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, the former Anelaine Potkul.



Born in Scranton on Jan. 13, 1940, he was the son of the late James and Louise Provini Sylvester and was a 1959 graduate of West Scranton High School. Jim proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War. For over 30 years, he worked as a railroad engineer, retiring from New Jersey Transit. In 2002, he and his family moved from Hopatcong, N.J., to Port Orange. Jim was a parishioner of Holy Cross Eastern Orthodox Church, Ormond Beach, Fla. In retirement, Jim was an avid golfer, baseball enthusiast, had a vast collection of coins and enjoyed playing cards with his many friends.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, James and Jon, both of Port Orange; a sister, Carol Garminga; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Sylvester, both of Scranton; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Dominick.



Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral service on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Mark Leasure, St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. Interment with military honors, St. George's Orthodox Cemetery.



Friends may call Monday from 9:30 until service time.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.





Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019