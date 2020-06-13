|
|
James O'Hara, 90, of Jefferson Twp., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after surviving COVID-19 at Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the widower of Barbara (Whyte) O'Hara, who passed away on Jan. 1. The couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in 2019.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas O. and Sadie (Harkins) O'Hara. James attended Jefferson schools and retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot. Along with his wife, he managed several businesses, working hard to provide for his family.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, especially with his family.
James is survived by his children, John O'Hara and his wife, Linda, of Quakertown; James T. O'Hara and Jackie Novak of Covington Twp., Barbara O'Hara of Lake Ariel, Scarlett O'Hara and her husband, Robert Lee, of Beaumont; and Kathy Smith of Harrisburg; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his six-month-old daughter, Debra.
The viewing and blessing service will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of James, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2020