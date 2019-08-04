|
James "Jim" P. Battle, 62, of Dalton died Thursday night at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. He passed peacefully, with his wife Denise and his youngest daughter Melanie by his side. Jim was born and raised in South Side Scranton to the late Francis and Ann Hunt Battle.
Jim was active in his community and had a strong faith. He was a compassionate man who shared his faith and skills - often through his business, Jim Battle's Tree Service, and at Our Lady of the Snows Church. He was a proud graduate of Central High School and attended Wilkes University, where he met the love of his life, Denise. He was known for his sense of humor and wry smile, his strength and determination, his unwavering adoration for the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Red Sox, and his fierce dedication to the ones he loved.
Jim's legacy lives on through them: his wife of 30 years, Denise White Battle (Dalton, Pa.); his eldest daughter, Jennifer Moskalczak and husband, Ryan (Camp Hill, Pa.); his son, Jimmy Battle and longtime partner, Lauren Pennachio (Richmond, Calif.); his youngest, Melanie O'Conor and husband, Craig (Bow, N.H.); a brother, John Battle and wife, Gail (Troup, Texas); a sister, Maureen Sodano and husband, Mike (New Port Richey, Fla.); many nieces, nephews and relatives who he adored; and his brand new granddaughter - whose birth he joyfully celebrated on July 31 - Molly Kora Moskalczak (Camp Hill, Pa.).
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Francis and recently Joseph Battle; a sister, Nancy Walsh; and nephew, David Sodano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Friends are welcome to celebrate Jim's life with his family Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. In lieu of flowers, friends can pay tribute to his life by making a donation to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, located at 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019