|
|
James P. Craig II, 89, of Dalton, Pa., died Saturday, May 2. He passed at home in the company of his family following a period of prolonged illness.
Born in Kearny, N.J., to James P. Craig and Margaret Coyne, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne Baumeister; two sisters, Margaret Ross and Mary Hile; and his daughter, Carolyn Craig.
Jim leaves behind two daughters, Laura Craig (Wayne Lucas) and Ann Rondinone (Tony Rondinone); and two sons, James P. Craig III (Lily Craig) and Andrew Craig (Allison Craig). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Eric Craig-Peysson, Alayna and Garrett Craig-Lucas, Dana, Colin and Anderson Craig, and Rhyan and A.J. Craig.
Jim was a wonderful man. A true intellect and scholar, he was a Cap and Skull graduate of Rutgers University. Jim served as an officer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He forged a long and successful career in business which was driven by a sense of duty and responsibility to provide opportunity not only for himself but for others. A devoted husband and father, He loved his family more than anything in this world.
The family would like to thank all of the many members of the medical community, Dr. Gerard Nealon, his home health care providers and Traditional Home Health Hospice for the compassionate care they showed, particularly toward the end of his life and at his passing. We deeply appreciate the heartfelt condolences expressed by family, friends and neighbors.
In keeping with Jim's wishes there will be no public viewing - family and friends will gather to remember him on a date to be shared later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020