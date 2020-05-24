|
James P. Durkin Jr., 80, of Moosic, died peacefully Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife of 54 years is Peggy Padden Durkin. Jimmy was a gem of a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and husband who will be missed deeply.
Born in Scranton, son of the late James P. and Catherine Walsh Durkin Sr., he was raised in Dunmore and was a 1956 graduate of Dunmore High School. Jimmy went on to attend the University of Scranton and was a dedicated United States Navy veteran, serving his country for 44 years.
From his first days in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, to a retired reservist, he enjoyed all of the time spent with the Navy. He worked as a mail carrier for the USPS in the Minooka section of Scranton and later served as the zoning officer of Moosic Borough. Jimmy was a charter member of the St. Patrick's Day parade, a member of the American Legion Post 568 in Minooka and, back in the days, an active member of the Minooka Notre Dame Club. He was a great storyteller, toastmaster of ceremonies and a great friend to many. He loved his home, backyard pool and had a true talent for entertaining. People loved him for his gifted sense of humor, as he could easily make up a joke on the spot for just about any subject.
At a young age, he learned to play the piano by ear and could often be found playing on a Saturday night at home or at a large family gathering. Music often filled the Durkin household with Broadway tunes and Ragtime. Jimmy loved including family in everything he did. His parents made it a priority that he and his cousins were raised as siblings, and in return, he gave that same gift to his children. Mass gatherings and parties of extended family members at his house were not unusual, but rather commonplace.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jamie E. Durkin; and son, Sean P. and wife, Jennifer, all of Moosic; five granddaughters, Emily Grace, Isabelle Nicole, Avery Marie, Rylee Ann and Sophia Sean Durkin; stepgrandchild, Chloe Elizabeth McCrary; brother, Joseph A. Durkin and wife, Jeanne, Dunmore; sister, Noreen Durkin and husband, Ron, Lutz, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Mary Grace Duffy; Linda Brown and husband, Tom; and Dale Durkin; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Francis P. and Robert D. Durkin; and a sister, Mary E. Durkin-Finan.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Cathedral Cemetery by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Arrangements by Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
There will be a memorial Mass and a celebration of his life at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's, Scranton, to be celebrated at a later date.
During his final days, he was saddened by the amount of hunger in his community due to the pandemic. In his memory, donations can be made to a special edition of Feed a Friend.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020