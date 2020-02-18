|
|
James P. Reese, 66, of Fleetville, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 16.
Jim loved antiques, classic cars, and spending time with his children and granddaughter. He was a jack of all trades; he worked as a machinist and antique dealer, and he loved collecting and restoring musical instruments. He enjoyed gardening and cooking.
James is survived by wife, Maureen (nee Miller); children, Michael (Mary), Dana (George) and James (Kristi); granddaughter, Elaina; siblings, Marjorie Gray and Robert Reese; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Stanard.
A celebration of life will be planned for the spring. The time and location are to be determined.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020