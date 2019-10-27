|
James P. Scanlon, 52, of Scranton, died Oct. 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Liberty, N.Y., and raised in Carbondale, he was the son of Carol Ann Cox Scanlon, Carbondale, and the late Eugene Raymond Scanlon. He was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School. Jim had been employed as an auto mechanic.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center and the United Neighborhood Association, with a special thanks to Jeff Ginsberg and Donna Redmon.
Jim is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Anderson and Amanda Lewis; a brother, Kevin Scanlon; a sister, Lisa Anescavage; several grandchildren, nieces, a nephew and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Paul Scanlon Jr.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Scranton/Carbondale Highway, Blakely, by pastor Terry Drost.
Arrangements are by the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019