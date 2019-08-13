|
|
James P. "Sharky" Schock, 61, of Kingston, died Thursday at Allied Hospice.
Born in New York City, son of the late Robert and Mary Schock, he was an avid fisherman and loved boxing and training fighters. Sharky also enjoyed collectibles and models.
Surviving are four brothers, Eddie, Kenneth and Dennis Schock, all of New York; and Joseph Decker, Pittston; a sister, Mary; two grandsons, Thomas and David Dinning; nieces and nephews, Joseph Jr., Alisa, Antonio and William Decker, Joseph, Anita, Lori, Anthony, Krista, Caleb and Thomas Schock.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St Ann's St., Scranton.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 13, 2019