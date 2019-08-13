Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. "Sharky" Schock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. "Sharky" Schock Obituary
James P. "Sharky" Schock, 61, of Kingston, died Thursday at Allied Hospice.

Born in New York City, son of the late Robert and Mary Schock, he was an avid fisherman and loved boxing and training fighters. Sharky also enjoyed collectibles and models.

Surviving are four brothers, Eddie, Kenneth and Dennis Schock, all of New York; and Joseph Decker, Pittston; a sister, Mary; two grandsons, Thomas and David Dinning; nieces and nephews, Joseph Jr., Alisa, Antonio and William Decker, Joseph, Anita, Lori, Anthony, Krista, Caleb and Thomas Schock.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St Ann's St., Scranton.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now