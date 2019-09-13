|
James P. Scoblick, 86, died Monday, Sept. 9, surrounded by his family.
Born in Carbondale, he was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and Georgetown University, he served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1964, and taught science at Deposit Middle-Senior High School in New York. After retiring from Kellogg's in 1994, Jim dedicated his time to the Catholic Church, serving others through RCIA, Cursillo, the Pro-Life movement and spreading the message of Divine Mercy. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and beloved friend to many.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Louise; two sons, James Scoblick and wife, Holly, Dickson City; Daniel Scoblick and wife, Rebecca, Archbald; four daughters, Mary Margaret Grunbok and husband, Warren, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Ann Marie Knott and husband, Chip, Lake Mary, Fla.; Louise Ann Helminiak and husband, Matthew, Sykesville, Md.; Elizabeth Giannotti and husband, Mark, North Wales, Pa.; and 23 grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, A.J., Kyle and Jacob Knott, Sarah, Stephen, Christopher and Nicholas Grunbok, Mark, Kate and Lauren Helminiak, Zackary, Connor and Brady Scoblick, Courtney and Alexis Holeva, Madison and Tyler Scoblick, and Mark, Abigail, Michael and Gwendolyn Giannotti.
Others surviving are sister, Mary Catherine Clark and husband, John; a brother, Anthony Scoblick and wife, Deborah; sister in-law, Theresa Scoblick; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Mary Scoblick; brothers, Gerald and John Scoblick; sisters-in-law, Catherine Scoblick and Marjorie Rooney; brother-in-law, John Rooney and wife, Jane; and a niece, Patricia Truncali.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, Archbald, to be celebrated by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.
Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019