Services have been scheduled for the Rev. James (Jimmy) P. Whitman, age 77, of Old Forge, and the pastor of the Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, who passed away Saturday afternoon at home after an illness.
A memorial service by the Rev. Art Harshman is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Moosic Alliance Community Church, 608 Rocky Glen Road, Rocky Glen section of Moosic. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 10 until services.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020