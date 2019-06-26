James R. Costanzo of Jermyn, formerly of West Scranton, passed away Monday at home following a courageous battle with COPD, with his loving companion of over 30 years, Linda Hughes, by his side.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Raymond L. Costanzo and Marie Brennan Pelican, and stepson of Gilda George Costanzo.



He attended West Scranton High School, and proudly served in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an industrial electrician. He was an active member of St. John Vianney Parish.



James was a kind gentile man who loved to send time with family and friends, he will be truly missed by all.



Special thank you to Dr. Nat E. Levinson, Dr. Phillip Boccagno, the pulmonary care department at Moses Taylor Hospital, especially Eileen, also to the Rev. Michael Kirwin for his visits during his illness, and to his special friend, the Rev. Louis Grippi.



Surviving are sisters, Anne Edwards and husband, Lee, Arlington, Va.; Jane Pinnette Unity, Maine; several nieces and nephews, including Elizabeth Spalding, Catherine O'Connor and their children; nephew, D.J. Pinnette; Martin Brennan and wife, Sheila; several cousins, including Jimmy Gordon, Andrew Hailstone, Hubie Gordon, Tanina Kranyak.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Costanzo and Joseph Stevens.



Funeral services will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christy Church, 704 Mondale Road, Scott Twp., Pa. Everyone is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Keystone Mission, 8 W. Olive St., Scranton, PA 18508; or to the St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Mondale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.





Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2019