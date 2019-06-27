|
Funeral services have been scheduled for James R. Costanzo of Jermyn, formerly of West Scranton, who passed away Monday at home following a courageous battle with COPD, with his loving companion of over 30 years, Linda Hughes, by his side.
Funeral services will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christy Church, 704 Mondale Road, Scott Twp., Pa. Everyone is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale.
Family and friends may pay their respects today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Keystone Mission, 8 W. Olive St., Scranton, PA 18508; or to St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Mondale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2019