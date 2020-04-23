Home

James R. Novak

James R. Novak Obituary
James R. Novak, 61, of Scott Twp., died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was the husband of the former Susan Dolphin. They had been married for 34 years.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Stephanie and Stanley Stracham, he was of the Catholic faith and attended Lakeland High School. Before his disability, he worked at Elecast in South Abington Twp.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and spent time working on small engines and doing all types of mechanical work.

Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Elaine Kaminski and her husband, Jerry; Connie "Nonnie" Wallinger; Stanley Stracham and wife, Ann May; Robert Stracham and wife, Romaine; and Debbie Malecki and husband, John; sister-in-law, Linda Acquino and husband, Jerry; mother-in-law, Anne Pacini and husband, Donald; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by father-in-law, Gerald "Duffy" Dolphin; and uncle, Walter "Gabby" Wallinger.

In light of the current health situation, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
