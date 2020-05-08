|
|
James R. Russell, 60, a former resident of Allied Services in Scranton, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Anne Russell, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked at MetLife for 30 years. He was a kind and caring man who had numerous friends. James enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to the casino. An avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, along with the Green Bay Packers, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are an aunt, Marie Russell; cousins, Sherry Creegan and husband, Tom, Mary Smirne and husband, Michael, Joseph Russell, and Jeannie Rivera and husband, Jose; and several second cousins.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020