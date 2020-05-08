Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for James Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Russell Obituary
James R. Russell, 60, a former resident of Allied Services in Scranton, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Anne Russell, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked at MetLife for 30 years. He was a kind and caring man who had numerous friends. James enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to the casino. An avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, along with the Green Bay Packers, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are an aunt, Marie Russell; cousins, Sherry Creegan and husband, Tom, Mary Smirne and husband, Michael, Joseph Russell, and Jeannie Rivera and husband, Jose; and several second cousins.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -