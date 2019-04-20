Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Williamson Ph.D.. View Sign

James R. Williamson, Ph.D., 84, formerly of Scranton, a resident of New Oxford, Adams County, died Monday afternoon in the care of Cross Keys Brethren Home, New Oxford, after a prolonged illness. Last September, he and his wife, the former Katherine A. Sieber, celebrated 60 years of married life together.



Born Jan. 31, 1935, in Kingston, the son of the late James T. and Mildred (Benson) Williamson, he was a member of the 1952 graduating class of the former St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from King's College, in 1956. Dr. Williamson furthered his education by attaining a Master of Arts degree in economics from Notre Dame University and a Master of Science in business from the George Washington University. He later earned a Master of Arts degree in history from Butler University. He received his Ph.D. in business and history, all from the George Washington University. Dr. Williamson proudly served our country in the United States Army. He had two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Panama and Korea. When not stationed overseas, the majority of his time on active duty was in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon. At the time of his honorable discharge, on Aug. 31, 1980, Dr. Williamson had earned the rank of major, attaining several distinguished medals and citations for his dedicated service. After retiring from the Army, he taught at Gwynedd Mercy University for 12 years. He was an adjunct professor at Wilkes University when he returned to Scranton, teaching at the University of Scranton for some 20 years before retirement.



Dr. Williamson will be remembered by those who knew him as being a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor. Those he taught are living examples of the ideals he held and shared in this life.



Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory, in addition to his beloved wife, Katherine, are the couple's children, Virginia Poindexter and her husband, Dennis, Potomac Falls, Va.; Laurie Forsythe and her husband, Thomas, Dover; Marie Quinn and her husband, Edward, Cape Coral, Fla.; Christine Bernard and her husband, David, Sugar Land, Texas; Joseph Williamson and his wife, Margaret, New Oxford; Alexandra Crane and her husband, John, Batesville, Ind.; and Mark J. Williamson, Pittston; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several cousins; fellow colleagues; and dear friends.



He was also preceded in death by a son, James, on Feb. 14, 1986; and by a great-grandson, James G. Lara, on Nov. 19, 2014.



Funeral services for Dr. Williamson will be conducted on Tuesday with a Requiem Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 1703 Jackson St., Scranton. The Rev. Simon Harkins, F.S.S.P., pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist. Those wishing to attend the funeral Mass are asked to meet directly at church Tuesday by 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.



Friends may call Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Friends may call Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.





