James Regan

James Regan Obituary

James Regan (1934-2020) spent most of his life living with his parents, James A. Regan and Mary Dwyer Regan in Scranton. After his parents died, he moved to his sister's (Jean Regan Paparella) home in New Jersey and Florida.

His later years were spent at his younger sister's (Kay Regan Delaney) home in Skaneateles, N.Y. He moved to Loretto Nursing Facility when ill and passed away there on Oct. 16, 2020.

James loved gardening and watching old classic movies. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Jean Regan Paparella. He is survived by his sister, Kay Regan Delaney; brothers-in-law, John Delaney and Rudy Paparella; several nieces and nephews; and cousins. He was loved by all.

Services are private.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Remember
