James Robert Brenzel, 87, passed away Tuesday afternoon at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst from complications due to COVID-19 and a broken heart. His wife, the former Mary Frances Munley, passed away on May 9, 2020. They would have been married for 64 years.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of Frank and Elizabeth Brenzel of Winton.
James attended Archbald High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served honorably while stationed at bases in Texas, Wyoming and Africa during the Korean War. When he came home he continued his life of service to the United States, working for the United States Army at the Tobyhanna Army Depot where he was employed for 28 years.
James was known to his friends as "Double O" because everyone in Archbald has a nickname. He was a member of the American Legion Post 869. James was a N.Y. Yankees fan who loved walking on the Heritage Trail, daily trips to Quinn's Market and tending to his tomatoes. He will be most remembered for being a dedicated family man that was always there for his family.
Also surviving are his daughter, Mary Lynn Gramp and husband, James, of Powhatan, Va.; his son, Robert James Brenzel and wife, Ivy, of Scranton; son-in-law, Allan Delicati of Jessup; sisters-in-law, Joan Brenzel and Jean Brenzel; grandson, Stefan Gramp and wife, Kelly, of Philadelphia; granddaughters, Amanda Pegula and husband, Matt, of Jessup; Gabrielle Chorba and husband, Jon, of Arlington, Texas; and Alexandra Gramp, New York, N.Y.; great-granddaughters, Raegan and Charlotte Pegula of Jessup, Parker Jane Chorba, Arlington, Texas; and Penelope Gramp of Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Brenzel; daughter, Elizabeth Delicati; and infant son, James Robert Brenzel; brothers and sisters, George, Frank, Eugene and Elizabeth "Betty" Krehel.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst for their compassion and care for James over the past two years that he was a resident there.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family asks that in lieu of memorial contributions that you do something fun with your own family once the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
Arrangements made by Harrison's Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020