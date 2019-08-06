|
James Robert Ruggiero, 30, of Waverly, Pa., was taken too soon from this world - he died July 31. He was the son of Dr. Dominic Ruggiero and the late Aracely Ruggiero. He attended Abington Heights High School and graduated in 2008. He was an awesome lifeguard, great diver, an avid extreme skier, mountain biker and rock climber. James was a beautiful free-spirit, whose laugh and smile always came easy.
James found his life's passion several years ago. His passion was to rescue people in need and be active in the beautiful outdoors. He became an experienced outdoor teacher with a tremendous thirst for adventure and outdoor activities. James attended NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School) in 2017 and 2018, receiving certifications on things like avalanche training, high angle rock rescue and swift water rescue medicine. James was also a certified wilderness emergency medical technician. He truly loved to help people.
James was currently enrolled at Western Colorado University majoring in outdoor education. This brought together everything he was passionate about - he spoke of the stunning outdoors of Crested Butte, the friends he had made and his training with the Western Mountain Rescue team where he found opportunities to help people in need. He was excited to go back to school and he closed out his first semester with a 4.0.
He used every school break to spend time with his family. He lived every moment like it was his last, giving freely of his time and bringing a smile to everyone he encountered. Unfortunately, James had struggled with heroin addiction for many years but in the past three years, James had seen a remarkable recovery. Friends, family and teachers witnessed an outstanding leader, a compassionate friend, a selfless giver and a joyful spirit. He overcame so much and, in recent years, created such incredibly close bonds with so many. This makes his relapse all the more tragic.
James is survived by his father, Dr. Dominic Ruggiero; his sister, Michelle; and brother, Dominic. He also leaves behind his grandmothers, Maria Victoria Suarez and Gilda Ruggiero. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces who are heartbroken in this time of loss.
Funeral services will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 2 p.m. in Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. Interment will be held in Hickory Grove Cemetery following the Mass. There will be an announcement at the Mass for close friends and family who want to join us for a memorial gathering at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Shatterproof.org. Condolence letters can also be sent to the family by mail at the following address: 221 Grouse Hill Road, North Abington Twp., PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 6, 2019