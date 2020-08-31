Home

James Robert Werner Obituary

James Robert Werner, 74, of Scranton, died Aug. 22 at home.

He leaves behind a daughter, Tracy Ann Baker, Duryea; sons, James Robert Werner Jr., Richard John Werner; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Werner, all of Scranton. He was a loving grandfather, he left behind four grandchildren, Brittney Baker, Olyphant; Johnathan Werner, Scranton; Gage and Dakota Werner, Scranton.

Also surviving are siblings, Edward Werner, Scranton; Bob Werner, New Jersey; Ron Werner, New Jersey; and Marlene, Avoca. He was loved deeply and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by siblings Joe, Nancy, Richard and Theresa.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton.

