James Roberts, 89, a lifelong resident of Waymart, died Saturday at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center.
Born June 25, 1930, at his home on Farview Mountain, Waymart, he was the son of the late Clyde V. and Florence M. Short Roberts. He was a 1948 graduate of Waymart High School and furthered his education at Johnson Technical Institute. He was a draftsman for Havtech Electronics, Endicott, N.Y., for many years before starting his own TV repair/sales business. Many people in Waymart knew Mr. Roberts as both an honest businessman and an upstanding citizen of the community. He served as both chairman and secretary of the Waymart Area Authority, receiving a distinguished award for 25 years of service.
He was a member of the Waymart Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and was instrumental in designing the church expansion project.
He is survived by his second wife, Mary Lamberton Roberts, Ellen Memorial Health Care Center; son, Raymond Roberts, Waymart; daughters, Sharon Urban and husband, Michael, Creamton, Pa.; Lori Lucchesi and husband, Joseph, Browndale; a daughter-in-law, Rose Roberts, Waymart; stepdaughter, Susan Owens and husband, Ron, Stalker, Pa.; six grandchildren, Ryan Roberts, Wesley Roberts, Robert Urban, Melissa Urban Vitelli, Chloe Karnick Romanowski and Cameron Karnick; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Costelloe, New Port Richey, Fla.; a brother, David Roberts and wife, Marcella, Bradenton, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Roberts, in 1981; and two sons, Charles T. Roberts, in 1975, and Frederick A. Roberts, in 2014.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, with interment at Keen Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019