Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
James Habeeb
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church
316 William Street
Scranton, PA
James Roland "Ron" Habeeb R.N.

James Roland "Ron" Habeeb R.N. Obituary

James Roland (Ron) Habeeb, R.N., of New Hope, Pa., formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away on Monday surrounded by his family.

Born in Clarks Summit, he was the son of Vincent and Marie Habeeb. A graduate of Abington Heights High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Navy.

After completing his tour in the Navy, he became one of the first paramedics with Mobile 1 Unit based out of CMC's emergency room. He was very proud of this accomplishment and felt it a privilege to work alongside his fellow paramedics, nurses and healthcare providers. He then went on to become a registered nurse and worked at Moses Taylor Hospital, caring and advocating for his patients.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; his son, Chris and wife, Aleta, of Youngsville, N.C.; and his daughter, Kelly Babinski and husband, Gerry, of Scranton; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Hoban and husband, Andrew, of Scranton; Matthew and Andrew Babinski, of Scranton; and Amelia and Caitlin Habeeb, of Youngsville, N.C.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Habeeb.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. from Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, pastor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


