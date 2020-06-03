Home

James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
James S. Torre Obituary
James Torre, 87, of Peckville, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon.

Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Capri) Torre. James served in the United States Navy as a gunner's mate during the Korean War from 1950-1953. He worked for General Dynamics and retired after 35 years. James was a member of VFW and American Legion life member. He belonged to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville.

To family and friends, James was known for his sense of humor, and had a nickname for almost all of his family. James and his wife Helen's favorite pastime was venturing to the casino together. He loved to hunt and fish with his children and grandchildren, and he also loved sports. He enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's sporting events over the years.

James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Motisko) Torre; his son, Jim Torre and wife, Maria; daughter, Michele Torre; daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Torre; grandchildren, Jim Torre and wife, Angie; Lucas, Rob, Lauren and Jamie Torre, and Dominic Allan; great-grandchildren, Seth and Olivia Torre; and sister, Johanna Wiggins.

James was preceded in death by his son, Robert Torre; eight brothers and two sisters.

Due to the current pandemic, the funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020
