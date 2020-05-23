Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
James Schirra Obituary
James P. "Buddy" Schirra, 64, passed away peacefully at the home of his sister, Sandy, and husband, Glenn Sienkiewicz, with his family by his side.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Dorothy Jackson Schirra Callella and was a 1975 graduate of Scranton Technical High School.

He proudly served 20 years in the United States Navy and was currently employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electronics mechanic.

He was a former post commander and current VFW Post #3451 Quartermaster.

He loved to hunt and fish with his uncle and cousin, and was an avid NOLA Saints and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Marie Schirra and companion, Brian Concha; two sisters, Sandy Sienkiewicz and husband, Glenn; and Lori Kester and husband, Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Allied Hospice nurse Barbara Schlasta and interim nurse Sandi Mills. Their compassion and quality of care to both patient and family members was above and beyond. We are very grateful for their dedication.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020
