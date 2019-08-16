|
James Seel Gill IV of the Hideout, Lake Ariel, died peacefully Monday afternoon at the age of 86 at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, surrounded by his family. His beloved wife of 57 years is the former Madeline Loeffler.
Jim was born in Waltham, Mass., to the late Thornton M. and Mildred D. Gill. His early years were spent in Belmont, Mass., until his family relocated to Boston around 1943. He attended Belmont Hill Prep School since fifth grade and graduated in 1951. He played varsity hockey, football and was captain of the baseball team. He then attended Yale University on scholastic hockey and baseball scholarships, completing a six-year architecture course in four years, graduating with a B.A. in architecture. He completed the ROTC course while at Yale. Jim was also a member of the St. Elmo's Society Fraternity at Yale.
Upon graduation from Yale, Jim was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Far East for two years, primarily stationed on Mount Fuji, Japan, as an artillery officer. He then attended MIT for graduate courses in structural engineering.
Jim followed his beloved brother-in-law, Vincent Lanigan, into the flexible packaging industry as a sales representative and sales executive for various companies, including Reynolds Materials, Rap-In-Wax and Bemis. In 1970, he began a career in real estate as one of the original employees of Boise Cascade in both sales and marketing at the Hideout. He was twice salesman of the year for Boise. Jim remained in real estate until retirement, working for Woodloch Springs, Davis-Chant and Sperry Homes, where he was also general manager.
Jim was an avid golfer, known for his booming drives, a downhill skier and tennis player. He was invited to the training camp for the 1956 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, but was unable to attend because he was stationed in Japan.
Jim was preceded by his sister, Elizabeth Lanigan and her husband, Vincent; and his brother, William T. (Bud) Gill II.
Surviving are a son, James Seel Gill V and his wife, Susan; a daughter, Pamela Byrne and her husband, David; grandchildren, James Seel Gill VI, Samantha Gill, Rachel Byrne and Casey Byrne; his nieces, Susan Slocum and Christine Gill; his nephews, William T. Gill III and Peter Lanigan.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with full military honors.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cremation took place in the Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Attn: Volunteer Services in memory of Jim Gill, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 16, 2019