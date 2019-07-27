Home

James Slamon Obituary
James Slamon, 67, of Tunkhannock died July 16 in a float plane crash while on a fishing trip in Labrador, Canada.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 16, 1952, he was the son of Dorothy Slamon and the late James Slamon.

James (Jim) was a 1970 graduate of Meyers High School, 1974 graduate of Bloomsburg University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1978 with an MBA.

He worked for more than 30 years at United States Cold Storage in New Jersey where he served as chief financial officer, retiring in 2015, at which time he moved to Tunkhannock. Since retirement, he has been active in the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church and the local food pantry. Additionally, Jim supported the Bloomsburg University Foundation, where he served on the board of directors as treasurer.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed traveling to hunt and fish.

Also surviving are his sister, Janie Slamon and brother-in-law, Bruce Luff, Emmaus; nephews, Samuel and Thomas Luff; and niece, Beth Luff.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Nancy.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church or to the YMCA of the Pines, where donations can be mailed to the attention of Suzette Belz at YMCA of the Pines, 1303 Stoke Road, Medford, NJ 08055, and indicate on the memo line in memory of Jim Slamon.
Published in Scranton Times on July 27, 2019
