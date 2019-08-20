|
James Slamon, 67, of Tunkhannock, died July 16, in a float plane crash while on a fishing trip in Labrador, Canada.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's celebration of life service on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. from the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church, 51 Putnam St., Tunkhannock, Pa. A visitation will be held from 10 until the time of service. Friends and family may gather afterwards at the Tunkhannock Moose Lodge, 309 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church or to the YMCA of the Pines, where donations can be mailed to the attention of Suzette Belz at YMCA of the Pines, 1303 Stoke Road, Medford, NJ 08055, and indicate on the memo line in memory of Jim Slamon.
