Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Moosic United Methodist Church
James T. Hahn


1966 - 2020
James T. Hahn, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and formerly of Moosic, passed away Nov. 23 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 30, 1966, he was the son of Eleanor Homschek James was a graduate of Riverside High School.

James loved life and he lived it to the fullest. He loved rock climbing, repelling, scuba diving and off-roading in his Jeep. He was a master of woodcarving. He loved living in Florida and worked as a construction supervisor. If he could imagine it, he could build it.

In addition to his mother, Eleanor, he is also survived by his sisters, Cindy Budzinski and husband, Robert; and Brenda Capone; and his nephew, Corey Coull and wife, Lauren. James is also survived by his fiancée, Mary Smith, and her girls, Chelsea, Lindsay and Chloe. He is also survived by his dog, Baily. Jim had a special bond with Baily, they loved each other unconditionally. Baily was a support dog and helped Jim through some of his roughest days.

A memorial service will be held at Moosic United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 6, at noon. Family and friends are welcome. Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


