James V. Costa, 90, of Childs, died Thursday as a resident at the Forest City Nursing Home.
Born Nov. 7, 1929, in Childs, he was the son of the late Cosimo and Frances Figliomeni Costa. He was a graduate of St. Rose High School, and he attended Scranton Business College and Rider College. Over the years, Jim had been employed at the Costa Family Grocery Store, Childs; RCA in New Jersey, as a telegrapher for the NYO&W and D&H Railroads, a payroll clerk for Wallace-Murray Corp., a bartender at the Hotel Casey, a taxi driver in Scranton, and he retired as a school bus driver for Stafursky's.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, and served as constable for Lackawanna County and Carbondale Twp. for 20 years. Jim was a union steward for Hotel-Motel Restaurant and Bartenders Local 134, and a lifelong member of the Meredith Hose Company, where he spent a great deal of time during his life.
He enjoyed writing political satires, and authored and published several books. Jim was an avid fan of harness horse racing and enjoyed many years with his friends and family at both Pocono Downs and Monticello Racetrack. In his later years, he enjoyed off-track betting at The Downs at Mohegan Sun, Carbondale. He had many friends wherever he went and lived his life to the fullest with no regrets, though he never did come up with the system to consistently beat the track.
The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Moro and the nurses and staff at the Forest City Nursing Home for the kindness and compassion they showed Jim throughout the last few years of his life.
He is survived by two sisters, Mafalda (Mabel) Catanzaro and husband, Aurelio, of Childs, and Girolama (Joan) Warhola and husband, Robert, of Richmondale; one brother, Michael Costa of Mayfield; nieces and nephews, Joann Warhola, Maria Costa-Pettinato and husband, Dave; Melissa Catanzaro-Good and husband, Joe; Michael Catanzaro and wife, Sharon; Lawrence Catanzaro and wife, Jamie; Cosimo Costa, Robert Warhola and wife, Keri; Mario Costa and wife, Melissa; and Craig, Peter, John and Chris Costa; great-nieces and nephews, Rachel and Vincent DeLucy, Maria, Giana and Noel Good, Alyssa and Nicholas Catanzaro, Giada and Giulia Costa, and Dante and Nico Warhola.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Peter, Orlando and infant, Joseph Costa; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Cicio-Costa.
Private interment will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Meredith Hose Company, 100 Main St., Childs, PA 18407.
To share condolences with Jim's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020