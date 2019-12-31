|
Dr. James V. Meyl of Clarks Summit entered into eternal rest on Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Mary M. Tolan, and together they have celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral, which will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor.
Friends may call Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment with military honors will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019