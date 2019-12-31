Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for James Meyl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James V. Meyl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. James V. Meyl Obituary
Dr. James V. Meyl of Clarks Summit entered into eternal rest on Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Mary M. Tolan, and together they have celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral, which will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -