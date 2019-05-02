Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James V. Nocera. View Sign Service Information Louis V Ciuccio Funeral Home 145 Moosic Rd Old Forge , PA 18518 (570)-457-2071 Send Flowers Obituary

James V. Nocera, 83, Old Forge, died Sunday at the Scranton Health Care Center.



Born in Old Forge, the son of the late James V. and Lucy Petrini Nocera, he was a 1954 graduate of Old Forge High School and a 1956 graduate of Keystone College, playing baseball and basketball at both schools. James was a member of the Old Forge School Board for many years. He was also an accountant, and, before retirement, he was the controller of Kay Wholesale Drug Co.



James enjoyed a myriad of activities with his many friends, including harness racing, boating, trips to Atlantic City, golfing and having coffee with the guys at the doughnut shop. He was a great sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a kind, caring, compassionate man who would always help a friend at every turn. He had a large, kind, benevolent heart and soul for animals, especially those that society had abandoned, including his closest friend, Mouse. His sense of humor and warm smile will always be remembered and bring a smile to our faces. Those that were closest to him would say that he touched each of them in a different way, and the world was a better place because Jimmy was in it. Godspeed, my friend. We spent many happy hours with James, and he will be greatly missed and always loved.



James is survived by a sister-in-law, Ann Marie Nocera, Old Forge; nieces, Deborah Pepsin, Old Forge; Michele Curmaci, Bethlehem; and nephews, Louis Nocera, Old Forge; Jeffery Nocera, Bethlehem; great-nieces, Ariane Pepsin, Alisa Curmaci, both of Philadelphia; and great-nephew, Matthew Curmaci, Bethlehem; and many cousins.



James was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor of the Prince of Peace Parish. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.



Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home Saturday morning from 10 to 11.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Scranton Animal Association, P.O. Box 3784, Scranton, PA 18505; or a .



To leave an online condolence, or for directions, visit the funeral home's website

