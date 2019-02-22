Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Dench. View Sign

James W. Dench, 81, Peckville, died Monday at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital acute care facility. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elayne Pochasky Dench, who died Jan. 30, 2014. They had been married for 51 years.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late John and Stella Shava Dench, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and, after graduation, he joined the



Jim was a loving and caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed his grandchildren, Lucas and Isabella; they were the love of his life.



Surviving are a son, Attorney Jaime Dench; grandchildren, Lucas and Isabella; a brother, Robert Dench and wife, Sally; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bowen; Diane Wiktor and husband, Jack; brother-in-law, Frank Surace; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by sisters, Jean Laskiewicz, Dolores Surace and Lorraine Dench; a brother, Jack Dench; and a brother-in-law, Richard Bowen; and a nephew, Raymond Dench.



The funeral with military honors will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.





601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

