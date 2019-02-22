James W. Dench, 81, Peckville, died Monday at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital acute care facility. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elayne Pochasky Dench, who died Jan. 30, 2014. They had been married for 51 years.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late John and Stella Shava Dench, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and, after graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving four years. Jim was employed by General Dynamics, and he retired after 29½ years of service.
Jim was a loving and caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed his grandchildren, Lucas and Isabella; they were the love of his life.
Surviving are a son, Attorney Jaime Dench; grandchildren, Lucas and Isabella; a brother, Robert Dench and wife, Sally; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bowen; Diane Wiktor and husband, Jack; brother-in-law, Frank Surace; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Jean Laskiewicz, Dolores Surace and Lorraine Dench; a brother, Jack Dench; and a brother-in-law, Richard Bowen; and a nephew, Raymond Dench.
The funeral with military honors will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019