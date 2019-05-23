Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Lattimore. View Sign Service Information Donahue Funeral Home 303 S Main Ave Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-344-7001 Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Lattimore, 67, Scranton, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Lexington, N.C., died May 10 at the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp., after an illness. He and his wife, Inetta P. Leak Lattimore, celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in November.



Born in Lexington, N.C., son of the late James and Vertie Mae Massey Lattimore, he was a graduate of Lexington High School and was of the Christian faith. Serving with distinction, he was a decorated United States Army veteran who, before retiring, worked with the New York City Transit as a railman who was known for his strength and skill. Earlier in his career, working hard to support his family, he served as a letter carrier and baker.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Theresa Lattimore, Brooklyn, N.Y.; son, James Lattimore, Scranton; brother, Robert Lattimore, Brooklyn; grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan, Dimitrious and Lucas Lattimore; and nephews and nieces.



He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Fowler and Jean Salley; and brothers, Chat and John Lattimore.



On Friday, the family will greet friends at the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, from 1 to 3 p.m., with services to follow at the funeral home. His interment will be May 29 at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.





