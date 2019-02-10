Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. (Ham) Summers. View Sign

The family of James W. Summers announces the passing away of their beloved husband, father, brother and friend, in a suburb of Seattle, from complications of cancer.



Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1945, in Scranton, as the oldest of five children of his beloved parents, James D. and Marian A. (Felton) Summers. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Cathedral High School, where he was a high-honor student and president of the student body and, in 1967, received degrees in business and English from the University of Scranton. Following positions with various New York City financial institutions, Jim and his young family moved in 1972 to Seattle, where he founded Centron, which became the largest builder and developer of apartments in the Pacific Northwest. In 1982, he married the love of his life, Diane, and the two combined families, having five children, eventually nine grandchildren and, recently, their first great-grandchild.



Jim's political and civic contributions were significant. He was president of the Master Builders Association, a tireless fundraiser for the University of Washington, chairman of the King County Republicans, a two-time delegate to Republican National Conventions, a founding member of the board of directors of Eastside Catholic High School, and a fundraiser and contributor over many decades to various political candidates and charitable organizations.



Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; brothers, Bill and Paul Summers; sisters, Mary Summers and Suzanne Peless; daughters, Lee Ann Bray, Lisa Long and Sara Summers; and sons, Scott Summers and Steven Livingston.



A memorial Mass to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Immaculate Conception Chapel in Scranton on Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.



The family will receive visitors at the church at 9 a.m.



May Jim rest in peace.

