James W. "Jimmy" White Jr., a resident at the Gardens of Tunkhannock, and formerly of Scranton, died Saturday evening after a lengthy illness.
His wife, the love of his life, Mary Ann Caswell White, died April 8, 2014. The couple had starting dating when they were just 12 and 13 years old and celebrated 55 years of marriage days before Mary Ann went to heaven.
Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Scranton, he was the son of the late James W. and Mary (Lewis) White Sr.
Before his retirement, Jim was employed as a young teenager for Noone's Market working the old time soda and ice cream fountain as well as other grocery store duties. He also worked in management for Giant Foods and Insalaco's Markets. He moved into sales for Affiliated Foods, John T. Luke & Sons and Schwartz Haggerty before retirement.
Jim was a member of the Providence United Methodist and Asbury United Methodist churches in Scranton, sang in the church choirs, belonged to several church groups and participated in many church activities.
His hobby was model trains, He collected trains since he was 8 years old and enjoyed setting up a large Christmas displays every year in his basement for his family to enjoy. He always had a story to tell, like when his Dad took him down to the coal mines or when he ran away to join the circus. Jim also enjoyed taking Ricky to breakfast on Saturday mornings and wood working in his retired years.
Jim was a caring and supportive person who would do anything for anyone. He loved spending time and was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a wonderful brother to his sisters.
Surviving are his children, Joan Ann Love and husband, Randy, of Fredericksburg, Va.; Carol L. Rutter and husband, Volkhard "Richie," of Tunkhannock; James W. White III and wife, Lynn, of South Carolina; and Richard "Ricky" White, of Tunkhannock; five grandchildren, Christopher Mitchell and wife, Jenn; Mara Howey and husband, Ricky; Courtney Hubbard and husband, Kamron; Ashley MacDougall and husband, Trevor; and Kailee Love; great-grandchildren, Aysia Lea Howey, Connor Mitchell and Cooper Hubbard; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Williams and Lois Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa., with the Rev. Daniel Jones as officiating clergy.
Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal services and interment will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019