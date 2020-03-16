|
James W. Woody, 82, of Carbondale, died Friday at the Carbondale Nursing Center. His wife, the former Joan Marie Coggins, died in 2015.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Henry and Marguerite Rowland Woody, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and a member of the Moxie Club, Carbondale. Before his disability, he was employed in the shipping department for the Riverdale Dress Factory, Carbondale. He enjoyed being a bartender at various places in Carbondale, including the Trophy Room.
Jim liked playing guitar and was a fan of music, especially country music. Not long ago, he was able to enjoy a vacation to Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry with his family. One of our favorite qualities about him was his ability to entertain us with stories of funny things that happened; he had a great memory for details and names of people that he had known and places that he had been, including having lived in California for several years. He liked watching NASCAR and baseball; his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Carbondale Nursing & Rehab Center, and his physicians and medical professionals that have cared for him in recent months. A special thank you to Stacy and Peter from Allied Home Health for the wonderful care that they provided.
Surviving are a son, James Woody and wife, Victoria, Carbondale; three daughters, Sharon Gebert and husband, Donald, Carbondale; Lisa Petrasko and husband, Michael, Peckville; and Carol Beard and husband, James, Richmond Hill, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Coolican, Ann Arbor, Mich.; and Mary Robinson, Endwell, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, John and Robert Woody; and a sister, Peggy Schifflin.
The funeral will be Wednesday with a blessing service at 6 p.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2020