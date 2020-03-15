|
|
James Witiak, 75, of Eynon, died Thursday evening at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Metro and Helen Sopko Witiak. He graduated from Olyphant High School, class of 1962, and was employed at the Abington Journal and Art Print as a typesetter.
James was president of the Olyphant Bow, Rod and Gun Club and was a member of American Legion, Dickson City.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Elaine Witiak, Throop; and Linda Witiak, Olyphant; a nephew, Todd Witiak, Virginia; nieces, Denise Evans and husband, Ted, Olyphant; and Rebekah Witiak, Olyphant; grandnephew and grandniece, Ted and Lindsey Evans, Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Demetrius "Butch" Witiak.
The funeral will be Tuesday with a blessing service celebrated by Margaret Hartman at 11 a.m. at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Viewing hours will be Tuesday from 9 to 11.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020