Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
James X. Mason Obituary
James X. Mason, 66, of Mount Pocono, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Jan. 2, at his home in Mount Pocono.

Born in Alameda, California, on June 17, 1953, he was the son of the late Phillip Mason and Marie (Strebel) Mason of Alameda. James graduated from St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Alameda, California, and earned his bachelor's degree in electronics. James worked as a United States Government employee for 45 years and was currently employed as an electronics inspector at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, Tobyhanna.

James loved to dance and belonged to the USA Dance Club. He was also an avid skier, runner, ballroom dancer and gardener.

Preceding him in death was his father, Phillip Mason.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Marie (Strebel) Mason, of Alameda, Calif., are his wife, Elaine (Gromada) Mason, of Mount Pocono; and nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made at www.yanacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020
