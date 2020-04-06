|
|
Jamie Allen Work, 37, of Jefferson Twp., died unexpectedly Saturday.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 12, 1982, he was the beloved son of Mark Work of East Stroudsburg and the late Deborah "Debbie" (Ely) Work, who died Jan. 11, 2014.
A steel construction worker, Jamie also enjoyed working out. An outdoorsman who was an avid skier, he also loved taking night treks through the woods while taking amazing videos of animals he would encounter along the way.
Jamie's now reunited in heaven with his mother.
Surviving is Jamie's father, Mark Work; he will forever miss Jamie, but will keep the memory of his son alive.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2020