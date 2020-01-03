Home

Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
1708 Oram St.,
Scranton, PA
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
1949 - 2020
Jan McAndrew Henry Obituary
Jan McAndrew Henry, 70, of Factoryville, died at her home on Wednesday.

She was born on July 5, 1949, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of the late Paul and Ingeborg McAndrew. After growing up in Dalton, Jan moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There, she landed a job as a manager of a bareboat fleet and was the first female in the United States to do so. She continued to move up the ladder, gaining experience and knowledge in the charter industry. Jan joined Fraser Yachts in 1994, making a name in the industry with strong sales records and a prominent clientele. She was described as "one of the industry's 'legends' and a true professional to the core." She was also a past president of the American Yacht Brokers Association. She will forever be known as a hard-working individual with strong dedication.

Family was of great importance to Jan. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews and was very involved in their lives. She was a very generous person who treated them to a trip to Ireland in 2006. Jan was also an animal lover who has donated to various animal shelters and rescues.

She is survived by her brother, Marty and wife, Elena, Factoryville; brother, Pat and companion, Corrine, of Scott Twp.; lifelong best friend, Linda Shoemaker, of Lake Carey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Knut, James, Peter and Frank.

A committal service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton, with the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun of Our Lady of the Abingtons Church officiating.

Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.

Memorial contributions can be made to True Friends Animal Shelter or .
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020
